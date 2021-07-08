The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines
The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Could Philippines-Japan air force exercise herald Tokyo’s closer involvement in Southeast Asia?

  • An analyst says such a prospect would have been ‘unthinkable’ two decades ago following Japan’s legacy of conquest and occupation in the region
  • But Manila and Tokyo say the exercise is a sign of deepening defence ties – as they face pressure from an increasingly assertive Beijing

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles  and Raissa Robles

Updated: 6:44pm, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines
The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines
READ FULL ARTICLE