The Japanese and Philippines air forces during training. Photo: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines
Could Philippines-Japan air force exercise herald Tokyo’s closer involvement in Southeast Asia?
- An analyst says such a prospect would have been ‘unthinkable’ two decades ago following Japan’s legacy of conquest and occupation in the region
- But Manila and Tokyo say the exercise is a sign of deepening defence ties – as they face pressure from an increasingly assertive Beijing
