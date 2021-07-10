A woman sits on an art installation at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters A woman sits on an art installation at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
A woman sits on an art installation at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is Covid-19 terminal for the rising middle classes of Malaysia and Indonesia?

  • As pay cuts and job losses hit hundreds of thousands of middle-income workers, the damage caused goes far beyond the individuals involved
  • Economists warn a cash-strapped middle class means less investment in education and pensions, less consumption to drive growth and possibly more populism. But there’s still time for governments to act

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok XinghuiNorman Goh
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Norman Goh

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman sits on an art installation at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters A woman sits on an art installation at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
A woman sits on an art installation at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE