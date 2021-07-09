Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

  • Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers
  • The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban and there are growing concerns about the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power

Topic |   Afghanistan
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE