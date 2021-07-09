Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman
- Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers
- The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban and there are growing concerns about the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan National Army officers keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters