Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on October 9, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
From Pakistan to Zambia, how does China pick its ‘ironclad’ friends?
- Beijing shares historical and political ties with a dozen or so nations across Asia and Africa that ‘respect each other’s core interests’, observers say
- With the ‘ironclad’ term surfacing repeatedly in the week of the CCP’s centenary, analysts have weighed in on its origins and meaning
Topic | Diplomacy
