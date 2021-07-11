Manny Pacquiao in training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence. Photo: AFP Manny Pacquiao in training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence. Photo: AFP
Manny Pacquiao in training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Pacquiao vs Duterte for president: a title bout the Philippines can’t stop watching

  • Manny Pacquiao has taken years to position himself as a viable candidate in the chaotic world of Philippine politics
  • Now he is exchanging blows with party mate Rodrigo Duterte, whose political future may well extend beyond next year’s election

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Manny Pacquiao in training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence. Photo: AFP Manny Pacquiao in training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence. Photo: AFP
Manny Pacquiao in training for his upcoming bout against Errol Spence. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE