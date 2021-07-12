South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, may hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, if he attends the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: AP South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, may hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, if he attends the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: AP
Speculation of Moon, Suga summit in Tokyo mounts, as South Korea warns against leaks

  • Japanese media reported that Seoul had sought a summit between President Moon Jae-in and PM Yoshihide Suga at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  • Moon is said to be willing to meet Suga, but aides say he will not travel to Tokyo unless there are good chances of mending bilateral tensions

Korea TimesPark Chan-kyong
Korea Times  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:22am, 12 Jul, 2021

