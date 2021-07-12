An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram US airbase after the last American troops vacated it. Photo: Reuters An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram US airbase after the last American troops vacated it. Photo: Reuters
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram US airbase after the last American troops vacated it. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Al-Qaeda mocks US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as Taliban continues to advance

  • Following the exit of US troops, the Taliban says it will not allow al-Qaeda to operate in the country – but analysts say this is not the case
  • The Taliban is changing its public image to improve its legitimacy and is making overtures to China to attract more investment to Afghanistan

Topic |   Afghanistan
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 6:06am, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram US airbase after the last American troops vacated it. Photo: Reuters An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram US airbase after the last American troops vacated it. Photo: Reuters
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram US airbase after the last American troops vacated it. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE