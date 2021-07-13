Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of a Covid-19 casualty to a cemetery in Yangon. Photo: AFP Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of a Covid-19 casualty to a cemetery in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Myanmar struggles to contain coronavirus as health workers who protested against coup are targeted by junta

  • Myanmar’s health authorities on Monday reported 5,014 new infections, surpassing 5,000 in a single day for the first time
  • ‘We are doing everything we can … even makeshift clinics are continuously raided and the doctors abducted by the junta’s troops,’ one doctor said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 12:33pm, 13 Jul, 2021

