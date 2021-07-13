Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform ‘Finesse’. A song by the pair, ‘Please Me’, has attracted the displeasure of the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission. Photo: AP
Censoring ‘immoral’ songs by Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande is futile, Indonesian musicians say
- The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission has taken exception to 42 songs by Western artists – including hits by Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and Ariana Grande – accusing them of ‘immoral’ lyrics
- While the country has a long history of censorship, dating back to President Sukarno in the 1960s, critics say the latest measures are at best a token measure in the internet age of streaming and VPNs
Topic | Censorship
