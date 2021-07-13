A slide from Simularity’s presentation showing the concentration of chlorophyll-a at Johnson South Reef in the Union Banks on June 17, 2021. Photo: Handout A slide from Simularity’s presentation showing the concentration of chlorophyll-a at Johnson South Reef in the Union Banks on June 17, 2021. Photo: Handout
Raw sewage from Chinese fishing vessels is killing South China Sea coral reefs and can be seen from space, claims US firm

  • Discharged effluent is visible from satellite images, claims American firm Simularity, in an echo of ex-US navy captain’s warning that 2,000 metric tonnes of waste are being discharged every month
  • The company has been monitoring more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels anchored for months in Philippine-claimed waters near the Spratly Islands

Raissa Robles
Updated: 11:10pm, 13 Jul, 2021

