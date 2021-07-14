Australian soldiers take part the Talisman Sabre joint military exercise in Queensland on July 13, 2017. File photo: Reuters
Australia ‘wary’ of Chinese spy ship as it hosts military drills with US, Japan, others
- Canberra is ‘watching’ the Tianwangxing’s passage towards the Queensland coast, which analysts say is a routine move to monitor war games involving the US
- The development comes as China’s military has increased its monitoring activities in the Pacific, including the contested South China Sea
Topic | China-Australia relations
Australian soldiers take part the Talisman Sabre joint military exercise in Queensland on July 13, 2017. File photo: Reuters