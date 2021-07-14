The Gwadar Port is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Photo: Reuters The Gwadar Port is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Photo: Reuters
The Gwadar Port is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan seeks peace with Balochistan rebels, with China and Afghanistan on its mind

  • The insurgency in Balochistan and conflict in Afghanistan are stymying development activity in a key area for Beijing’s Belt and Road projects
  • Pakistan wants the Taliban to restrain the Afghanistan-based TTP jihadists, who are allied with Baloch rebels, from waging cross-border attacks amid the US army pull-out

Tom HussainMaria Siow
Tom Hussain  and Maria Siow

Updated: 9:19pm, 14 Jul, 2021

