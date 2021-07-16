A supporter takes a photo of a banner with an image of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Photo: AP A supporter takes a photo of a banner with an image of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Photo: AP
A supporter takes a photo of a banner with an image of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korean politicians dial up attacks on Moon Jae-in’s US-China balancing act

  • Ex-prosecutor and presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl, and young opposition leader Lee Jun-seok support closer ties with Washington
  • Lee, who said Seoul was ‘leaning towards China’, recently met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:31am, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter takes a photo of a banner with an image of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Photo: AP A supporter takes a photo of a banner with an image of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Photo: AP
A supporter takes a photo of a banner with an image of Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE