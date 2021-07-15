People wheel a gurney towards an ambulance outside a hospital in Dasu, after a bus with Chinese nationals on board plunged into a ravine in Kohistan, Pakistan, following a blast. Photo: Reuters
‘Delicate moment’ for China, Pakistan as suspicions rise that bus blast was terrorist attack
- Bomb blast that killed nine Chinese workers on their way to Pakistan’s Dasu dam probably work of militants, experts say, though official conclusion is pending
- Blast unlikely to give China cold feet about belt and road investments in Pakistan, but diplomatic relations will suffer, analysts say
Topic | Pakistan
