India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over the right to use the title basmati rice in the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over the right to use the title basmati rice in the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over the right to use the title basmati rice in the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

The battle over basmati rice: why India and Pakistan may both claim the trademark

  • The fragrant rice is a staple in Indian cooking and has historically been grown in the Himalayan foothills, but a dispute has been bubbling over
  • Pakistan complained after India applied for EU rights to use the term, but analysts say it should be a joint claim as basmati is common heritage

Topic |   India
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder in Chennai

Updated: 5:11pm, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over the right to use the title basmati rice in the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over the right to use the title basmati rice in the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over the right to use the title basmati rice in the EU. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE