Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pictured in 2007 during his time as Malaysia’s tourism minister. Photo: AFP
Malaysian MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor cleared of corruption after appeal court overturns conviction
- The former Umno secretary general was among the handful of top leaders put on trial following the party’s shock defeat in the 2018 general election
- He can now walk free after the Court of Appeal overturned his earlier conviction in a US$476,000 corruption case following a majority 2-1 decision
