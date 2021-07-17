Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said the country wanted to ‘promote democracy and freedom’ by strengthening trade with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Europe’s Baltic states can brush off China
- Unlike Asian countries, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are not reliant on China for trade, meaning they can prioritise universal rights and freedom
- Analysts say Lithuania has ‘nothing to lose’ by donating Covid-19 vaccines and opening a trade office in Taiwan, despite raising Beijing’s ire
Topic | Diplomacy
Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said the country wanted to ‘promote democracy and freedom’ by strengthening trade with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE