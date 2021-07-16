The wreckage of the bus that plunged into a ravine following the Wednesday blast. Photo: Xinhua The wreckage of the bus that plunged into a ravine following the Wednesday blast. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan bus blast that left 9 Chinese nationals dead was work of suicide bomber, editor says

  • Fahd Husain reported the details in his column for Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ after a briefing by top officials, a source says
  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistan PM Imran Khan both described the blast as a ‘terrorist attack’ in a Friday phone call

Tom Hussain
Updated: 7:53pm, 16 Jul, 2021

