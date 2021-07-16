Armed individuals gather to pledge their support for Afghan security forces and fight against the Taliban. Photo: Reuters Armed individuals gather to pledge their support for Afghan security forces and fight against the Taliban. Photo: Reuters
India’s worries over Taliban in Afghanistan fuels talk of revived ‘Northern Alliance’ with Iran, Russia

  • The anti-Taliban group comprising several ethnic minority groups operated from 1996 to 2001 and was supported by Russia, Iran and India
  • But distrust towards the government in Kabul and the Taliban’s tight border control could impact any efforts for a coordinated resistance effort, analysts say

Pranay Sharma
Updated: 10:58pm, 16 Jul, 2021

