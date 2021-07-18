A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout
A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

A year after India-China border clash, Ladakh hopes tourists will return

  • Security measures and Covid-19 restrictions have affected the livelihoods of the tourism-reliant region, pushing some to work for the Indian army
  • But businesses are opening up even as China and India have boosted their troop numbers at the border by tens of thousands

Topic |   India
Fahad Shah
Fahad Shah

Updated: 3:17pm, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout
A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE