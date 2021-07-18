A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout
A year after India-China border clash, Ladakh hopes tourists will return
- Security measures and Covid-19 restrictions have affected the livelihoods of the tourism-reliant region, pushing some to work for the Indian army
- But businesses are opening up even as China and India have boosted their troop numbers at the border by tens of thousands
Topic | India
A sign points to a health centre in the remote Chushul village, where doctor of Tibetan medicine Phuntsog Tsering works. Photo: Handout