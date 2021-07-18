People hold a portrait of Wa State’s leader Bao Youxiang during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State on April 17, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE People hold a portrait of Wa State’s leader Bao Youxiang during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State on April 17, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
People hold a portrait of Wa State’s leader Bao Youxiang during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State on April 17, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Beijing’s crackdown on online fraud forces citizens to leave Myanmar’s ‘Little China’

  • Tens of thousands of Chinese nationals have been caught up in the crackdown by China’s public security authorities on internet fraud at the Myanmar border
  • In Wa State’s northern region, some workers say their families back home have been harassed even though they have not taken part in illegal activities

Topic |   Myanmar
Pei-Hua Yu
Pei-Hua Yu  and Plato Cheng

Updated: 9:30am, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People hold a portrait of Wa State’s leader Bao Youxiang during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State on April 17, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE People hold a portrait of Wa State’s leader Bao Youxiang during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State on April 17, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
People hold a portrait of Wa State’s leader Bao Youxiang during a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of Wa State on April 17, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE