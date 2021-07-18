Afghan government soldiers sit at a bridge next to the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border after being forced to retreat by the Taliban. Photo: AP
US withdrawal leaves China and Russia a mess in Central Asia as Afghan security woes spread
- With the Taliban recapturing swathes of territory, Afghan security forces and refugees are fleeing into neighbouring countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
- Moscow and Beijing must work together if they are to prevent an upsurge of Islamist extremism in the region, experts say
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan government soldiers sit at a bridge next to the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border after being forced to retreat by the Taliban. Photo: AP