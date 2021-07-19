Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues. Photo: Tengku Zafrul/Facebook Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues. Photo: Tengku Zafrul/Facebook
Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues. Photo: Tengku Zafrul/Facebook
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s road map for reopening to include opposition input, finance minister says

  • Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in an exclusive interview he had also held talks with representatives of parties in his Perikatan Nasional alliance
  • His latest overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues, from ministers to lockdowns

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 8:42am, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues. Photo: Tengku Zafrul/Facebook Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues. Photo: Tengku Zafrul/Facebook
Malaysian Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s overtures to the opposition come as the ruling coalition faces increasing public criticism over a range of issues. Photo: Tengku Zafrul/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE