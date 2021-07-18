A protester waves the Thai flag as mock body bags, representing coronavirus casualties, are burnt during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at crowds protesting government’s virus response
- Over 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Bangkok to mark the first anniversary of the ‘Free Youth’ pro-democracy protest movement
- Protesters are angry at the Thai government’s Covid-19 response as the country experiences a deadly resurgence in cases
Topic | Thailand
A protester waves the Thai flag as mock body bags, representing coronavirus casualties, are burnt during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: Reuters