‘India Out’: pro-China ex-president spurs on tourist boycott calls in the Maldives

  • The Maldives’ ‘India Out’ campaign began last year but its origins date to 2013 when Abdulla Yameen, who is currently in jail for corruption, became president
  • Yameen has repeatedly hit out at his successor for wanting closer ties with India – and his claims of malign intentions have been amplified by domestic media

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon in New Delhi

Updated: 4:43pm, 19 Jul, 2021

