Abdulla Yameen, former president of the Maldives, shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping after a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AFP
‘India Out’: pro-China ex-president spurs on tourist boycott calls in the Maldives
- The Maldives’ ‘India Out’ campaign began last year but its origins date to 2013 when Abdulla Yameen, who is currently in jail for corruption, became president
- Yameen has repeatedly hit out at his successor for wanting closer ties with India – and his claims of malign intentions have been amplified by domestic media
Topic | Maldives
