South Korea’s Moon Jae-in cancels Tokyo trip amid outcry over Japanese diplomat’s sexual innuendo

  • The decision came after a top Japanese diplomat apparently ridiculed plans to hold a summit with PM Yoshihide Suga during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
  • Analysts say the episode illustrates how difficult it is for the two neighbours to mend fences with each other

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:59pm, 19 Jul, 2021

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games or meet with the Japanese prime minister. Photo: AFP
