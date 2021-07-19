Tokyo 2020 volunteer staff wait for overseas athletes and coaches at Tokyo International Airport on July 8. Photo: EPA
As athletes arrive for the Tokyo Olympics, foreign students at Japan’s universities are left stranded
- The plight of foreign residents barred from the country is under the spotlight as 11,000 sportspeople from around the world converge on the capital
- A professor based in Japan says the situation does not bode well for universities that have been trying to attract overseas students
