Tokyo 2020 volunteer staff wait for overseas athletes and coaches at Tokyo International Airport on July 8. Photo: EPA
As athletes arrive for the Tokyo Olympics, foreign students at Japan’s universities are left stranded

  • The plight of foreign residents barred from the country is under the spotlight as 11,000 sportspeople from around the world converge on the capital
  • A professor based in Japan says the situation does not bode well for universities that have been trying to attract overseas students

Priyanka Borpujari
Updated: 9:17pm, 19 Jul, 2021

