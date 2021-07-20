US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin makes his first visit to Southeast Asia this week. Photo: Getty Images
US defence chief to visit security partners Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam in bid to show commitment to Southeast Asia
- Lloyd Austin’s trip comes as the Biden administration looks to reinforce Washington’s presence in the region amid a tussle for influence with China
- While this is seen as being a tough sell, there may be progress with the Duterte administration and an ‘improved’ Visiting Forces Agreement
