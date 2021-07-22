Reporters Without Borders in April described South Korean President Moon Jae-in as “a breath of fresh air” after a decade of conservative rule. Will the new law change that? Photo: DPA
In South Korea, is Moon’s proposed fake news law a real worry for press freedom?
- The new legislation, which is set to be passed this month, will include a five-fold increase in compensation rates for media outlets falling foul of it
- Critics have pointed to the dangers and difficulties of defining fake news – and President Moon is again facing accusations of trying to stifle criticism
Topic | South Korea
