Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, centre, waves after winning a vote of confidence in Kathmandu on July 18. Photo: AFP
Will Nepal’s new ‘pro-India’ prime minister hit reset on its China ties?
- Sher Bahadur Deuba’s appointment is widely expected to bring Kathmandu closer to New Delhi once more after his predecessor favoured ties with Beijing
- Analysts say the 75-year-old four-time former leader will strive for diplomatic balance, while also strengthening ties with the US and its allies
Topic | Nepal
