South Korean archer Kang Chae-young is one of her country’s leading medal contenders at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: World Archery Federation
Tokyo Olympics: South Korean athletes urged to ignore row with Japanese hosts
- South Korea aims to finish in the top 10 of the medals standings, but deteriorating relations with Japan have overshadowed the build-up to the Games
- Ongoing disputes over the legacy of conflict between the two nations have cast a long shadow – even athletes’ meals have become a source of friction
