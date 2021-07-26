Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (right) attends a special parliamentary sitting to brief the legislature on the country’s coronavirus recovery plan. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s parliament in chaos as PM Muhyiddin Yassin refuses to allow debate on Covid-19 policies
- Opposition MPs, including former PM Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim, rose to make points of order at the start of the first session this year
- They claimed Muhyiddin was defying the king’s decree that a full parliamentary debate is held on the coronavirus emergency
Topic | Malaysia
