Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is in his final year of office. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines’ Duterte to make final policy address amid Covid-19, economic woes
- When Duterte took power in 2016, he vowed to win the war on drugs, crush crime and eliminate corruption – things he’s admittedly failed to accomplish
- But Duterte remains popular, with observers expecting him to push for pandemic recovery measures that could bolster his preferred candidate in the 2022 polls
Topic | The Philippines
