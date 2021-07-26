Contract doctors participate in a walkout strike at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on July 26. Photo: Reuters Contract doctors participate in a walkout strike at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on July 26. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s striking doctors defiant after police probe, vow further action ‘if promises are not kept’

  • The contract doctors who staged a wildcat walkout in protest over unfair treatment will cooperate with the investigation, a spokesman says
  • The organisers estimated that up to 8,000 medical professionals took part in the industrial action, returning to their work stations afterwards

Norman Goh
Updated: 10:23pm, 26 Jul, 2021

