Contract doctors participate in a walkout strike at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on July 26. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s striking doctors defiant after police probe, vow further action ‘if promises are not kept’
- The contract doctors who staged a wildcat walkout in protest over unfair treatment will cooperate with the investigation, a spokesman says
- The organisers estimated that up to 8,000 medical professionals took part in the industrial action, returning to their work stations afterwards
Topic | Malaysia
