South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen together after talks in Pyongyang in September 2018. The two leaders have been communicating since April. Photo: File, AP South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen together after talks in Pyongyang in September 2018. The two leaders have been communicating since April. Photo: File, AP
South Korea, North Korea restore hotline, agree to improve relations

  • Seoul’s presidential Blue House said President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged multiple letters since April
  • An analyst said the move will pave the way for the North and US to reopen dialogue

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 12:16pm, 27 Jul, 2021

