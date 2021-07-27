South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen together after talks in Pyongyang in September 2018. The two leaders have been communicating since April. Photo: File, AP
South Korea, North Korea restore hotline, agree to improve relations
- Seoul’s presidential Blue House said President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged multiple letters since April
- An analyst said the move will pave the way for the North and US to reopen dialogue
Topic | North Korea
