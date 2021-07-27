Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits a fish processing factory in Russia’s Kuril Islands on July 26, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits a fish processing factory in Russia’s Kuril Islands on July 26, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits a fish processing factory in Russia’s Kuril Islands on July 26, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan and Russia’s Kuril Islands dispute in spotlight with Putin’s special economic zone plan

  • Tokyo and Moscow have summoned each other’s ambassadors over the Russian prime minister’s visit to the disputed island chain amid the Olympic Games
  • The trip comes as Russia is planning economic projects with Japan, and as analysts say Suga has distanced himself from predecessor Abe’s strategy of dialogue

Topic |   Japan
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 5:50pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits a fish processing factory in Russia’s Kuril Islands on July 26, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits a fish processing factory in Russia’s Kuril Islands on July 26, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits a fish processing factory in Russia’s Kuril Islands on July 26, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE