US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Southeast Asia is the first by a cabinet-level official from President Joe Biden’s administration. Photo: AP US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Southeast Asia is the first by a cabinet-level official from President Joe Biden’s administration. Photo: AP
US committed to ‘constructive, stable’ ties with China despite Asia stability concerns, Pentagon chief says

  • Lloyd Austin says Washington ‘will not seek confrontation’ with Beijing, but ‘will not flinch’ to protect its interests
  • His comments in Singapore come ahead of trips to the Philippines and Vietnam, amid reports Vice-President Harris could visit the region next month

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:20pm, 27 Jul, 2021

