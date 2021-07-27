US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Southeast Asia is the first by a cabinet-level official from President Joe Biden’s administration. Photo: AP
US committed to ‘constructive, stable’ ties with China despite Asia stability concerns, Pentagon chief says
- Lloyd Austin says Washington ‘will not seek confrontation’ with Beijing, but ‘will not flinch’ to protect its interests
- His comments in Singapore come ahead of trips to the Philippines and Vietnam, amid reports Vice-President Harris could visit the region next month
