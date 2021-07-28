Analysts say the visit by Lloyd Austin, a top member of US President Joe Biden’s administration, is meant to underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters Analysts say the visit by Lloyd Austin, a top member of US President Joe Biden’s administration, is meant to underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Analysts say the visit by Lloyd Austin, a top member of US President Joe Biden’s administration, is meant to underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s Vietnam visit to focus on maritime cooperation, distrust over wartime history

  • The US and Vietnam are seeking to deepen bilateral defence ties especially in the South China Sea, says an analyst, and are expected to take steps to address wartime history
  • Washington is expected to commit to helping Hanoi identify and recover the remains of soldiers from the Vietnam war

Topic |   Vietnam
Bac Pham
Bac Pham

Updated: 5:34pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts say the visit by Lloyd Austin, a top member of US President Joe Biden’s administration, is meant to underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters Analysts say the visit by Lloyd Austin, a top member of US President Joe Biden’s administration, is meant to underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Analysts say the visit by Lloyd Austin, a top member of US President Joe Biden’s administration, is meant to underscore Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE