US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday pictured in Washington last month. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS
South China Sea
South China Sea: US will ensure ‘all nations can benefit’ from resource-rich international waters, top navy admiral says

  • Admiral Michael Gilday told a media round table in Singapore that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea was ‘enforceable’ and ‘unambiguous’
  • The top US navy officer’s comment follow the Pentagon chief’s reiteration that Washington views China’s South Sea claims as illegitimate

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:44pm, 28 Jul, 2021

US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday pictured in Washington last month. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS
