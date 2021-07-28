India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
US, India urge Taliban to uphold peace in Afghanistan, as they pledge Quad cooperation on vaccines
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed security concerns regarding Afghanistan with counterpart S. Jaishankar and Indian PM Narendra Modi, as China hosted a Taliban delegation
- Blinken also spoke with a representative of the Dalai Lama as Washington steps up engagement with the Tibetan refugee community, in a move likely to irk Beijing
Topic | US-India relations
