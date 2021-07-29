Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a session of the lower house of parliament on Monday. The king has sharply criticised his government. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s king rebukes Muhyiddin government for misleading parliament
- Sultan Abdullah is disappointed that Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan did not seek his assent to revoke the state of emergency he agreed to in January
- Opposition parties immediately called for PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation, in the latest twist in Malaysia’s tumultuous politics
