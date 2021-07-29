Muhammed Amin (right), an Islamic State fighter in Syria and reportedly a member of the Muslim Uygur minority. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Militant group ETIM, which has been targeted by China, remains active in Afghanistan, UN report says
- ETIM, a group affiliated with al-Qaeda, has sought to establish a Uygur state in Xinjiang and has helped move fighters across Afghanistan’s border into China
- Meanwhile, Africa has emerged as a new hotspot for jihadists and kidnappings for ransom, and China’s belt and road investments could eventually become targets
Topic | Islamic militancy
Muhammed Amin (right), an Islamic State fighter in Syria and reportedly a member of the Muslim Uygur minority. Photo: SCMP Pictures