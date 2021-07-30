US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin walks past military honour guards in Manila on Friday. Photo: AFP US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin walks past military honour guards in Manila on Friday. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement with US in full force after Duterte ‘retracts’ termination letter

  • Duterte had threatened to cancel the VFA that allows for the rotation of US troops in and out of the Philippines
  • After meeting with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, he decided against doing so, ensuring stability in Washington-Manila ties as the US tries to counter China’s rising influence

Raissa Robles
Updated: 12:49pm, 30 Jul, 2021

