A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout
A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Pakistan uses army to protect projects with Chinese workers after Dasu bus blast

  • As authorities hunt down the culprits in the July 14 suicide attack, they are increasing security across all developments with Chinese workers
  • No militant group has taken responsibility for the bombing, which happened in a region not known to have terrorist activity

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom HussainUmar Bacha
Tom Hussain in Islamabad and Umar Bacha in Besham

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout
A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE