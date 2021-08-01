A screen-grab image from security cameras of the Honda City that was supposedly used in the suicide attack in Dasu, Pakistan on July 14. Photo: Handout
Pakistan uses army to protect projects with Chinese workers after Dasu bus blast
- As authorities hunt down the culprits in the July 14 suicide attack, they are increasing security across all developments with Chinese workers
- No militant group has taken responsibility for the bombing, which happened in a region not known to have terrorist activity
Topic | Pakistan
