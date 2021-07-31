Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his address during a special parliament in Kuala Lumpur on July 26. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information via AFP Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his address during a special parliament in Kuala Lumpur on July 26. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information via AFP
Malaysia’s political crisis: PM Muhyiddin Yassin postpones parliament sitting amid showdown with king

  • Lawmakers have been informed that a disrupted parliamentary sitting scheduled to resume on Monday will be postponed indefinitely due to ‘Covid-19 risks’
  • The decision was taken by Muhyiddin, who is facing calls to resign after the king reprimanded the government last week

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 7:49pm, 31 Jul, 2021

