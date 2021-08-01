Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Reuters Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Photo: Reuters
Sophie Lemière
Opinion

In Malaysia and Tunisia alike, young democracies are being destabilised by dysfunctional leadership

  • In Malaysia, the state of emergency appears to be coming to an end, as announced last week during a special session of parliament
  • In Tunisia, the turmoil may be just beginning after President Kais Saied’s recent power grab, which critics have described as a coup d’état

Updated: 4:49pm, 1 Aug, 2021

Sophie Lemière is a Visiting Fellow at the Asia Research Institute, University of Nottingham, Malaysia. She is also Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC.