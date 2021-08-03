Thai celebrity Nisamanee Lertworapong dressed as Katniss Everdeen. Photo: Instagram Thai celebrity Nisamanee Lertworapong dressed as Katniss Everdeen. Photo: Instagram
Coronavirus: Prayuth takes aim at Thailand’s celebrities as vaccine outrage mounts

  • Amid record deaths, stalling vaccinations and questions over the Chinese-made Sinovac jab, the Thai leader is under fire from former supporters and the rich and famous
  • Rather than apologise, his administration has gone into attack mode, with defamation claims and a ban on ‘false messages’ in the media

Updated: 9:49am, 3 Aug, 2021

