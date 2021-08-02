Princess Mako and Kei Komuro during the September 2017 press conference to announce their engagement. Photo: Reuters
Is Japanese Princess Mako set for US move, as her fiancé-to-be mulls job at New York law firm?
- Mako – the niece of Emperor Naruhito – and Kei Komuro were engaged in September 2017, but their wedding plans have been repeatedly postponed
- This is due to reports over a financial dispute concerning his mother, with analysts saying the move may give the couple privacy from prying tabloids
Topic | Japan
Princess Mako and Kei Komuro during the September 2017 press conference to announce their engagement. Photo: Reuters