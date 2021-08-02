Princess Mako and Kei Komuro during the September 2017 press conference to announce their engagement. Photo: Reuters Princess Mako and Kei Komuro during the September 2017 press conference to announce their engagement. Photo: Reuters
Is Japanese Princess Mako set for US move, as her fiancé-to-be mulls job at New York law firm?

  • Mako – the niece of Emperor Naruhito – and Kei Komuro were engaged in September 2017, but their wedding plans have been repeatedly postponed
  • This is due to reports over a financial dispute concerning his mother, with analysts saying the move may give the couple privacy from prying tabloids

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:26pm, 2 Aug, 2021

