Malaysia’s paramilitary Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) blocks the main road to parliament in Kuala Lumpur on August 2. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin has mastered dodging the opposition – but will a showdown with the king prove his undoing?
- The embattled prime minister has nimbly avoided repeated efforts to unseat him, but the monarch’s unprecedented rebuke last week has raised eyebrows
- Analysts say Muhyiddin is unlikely to be sacked – but some feel Australia’s 1975 constitutional crisis shows a path to do so within the Commonwealth
Topic | Malaysia
