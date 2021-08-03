A US coastguard cutter’s crew trains in the Pacific Ocean in September. Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard A US coastguard cutter’s crew trains in the Pacific Ocean in September. Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard
A US coastguard cutter’s crew trains in the Pacific Ocean in September. Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US Coast Guard renegotiating deal with China for joint enforcement, even as it bulks up presence in Western Pacific

  • The USCG is looking to revive a lapsed agreement with the Chinese Coast Guard to conduct operations such as cracking down on illegal fishing
  • It is simultaneously deploying more American-flagged cutters to the region, though it has ruled out sending them to the South China Sea for now

Topic |   US-China relations
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 12:00am, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A US coastguard cutter’s crew trains in the Pacific Ocean in September. Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard A US coastguard cutter’s crew trains in the Pacific Ocean in September. Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard
A US coastguard cutter’s crew trains in the Pacific Ocean in September. Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard
READ FULL ARTICLE